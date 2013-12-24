STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended lower 0.32 percent and the broader NSE index closed down 0.26 percent, on profit-booking ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 8.87 percent, as traders lightened positions ahead of the end of the year, given the prospects the central bank could resume raising interest rates should inflation fail to ease. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed stronger at 61.79/80 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.9525/9625 on exporter dollar sales, but weaker domestic shares limited a further rise. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 2 bps at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate closed higher 3 bps at 8.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.70/8.80 percent against Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)