STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index 0.25 percent higher amid lack of any fresh triggers at the year-end. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis points at 8.86 percent. Sentiment is likely to be cautious ahead of Friday's 150 billion rupees debt sale. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.96/97 versus its close of 61.79/80, tracking losses in other Asian currencies but gains in domestic shares preventing a further fall. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.65/8.70 percent compared with its close of 8.70/8.80 on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)