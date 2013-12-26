STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent, buoyed by continued buying of stocks by foreign funds, but sentiment cautious ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contract later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.86 percent in low volumes. Sentiment cautious ahead of Friday's 150 billion rupees debt sale. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.97/98 versus its close of 61.79/80, tracking losses in other Asian currencies but gains in domestic shares preventing a further fall. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.70/8.80 percent unchanged from its close on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)