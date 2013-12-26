BRIEF-Reliance says TRAI advises Jio to withdraw 3 month complimentary offer
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares edged up on Thursday as blue chips from Infosys to BHEL extended a rally on continued strong buying by foreign investors, although volumes were thin in a holiday-shortened week. The benchmark BSE index up 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index 0.17 percent higher. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds fell for a fourth straight session ahead of the last debt sale for the year and the release of a key report that is expected to recommend substantial changes to the country's monetary policy framework. The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.89 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee snapped a three-day winning streak on month-end dollar demand from oil firms and other importers, but continued strong foreign flows into shares and debt limited further declines. The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.16/17 versus its close of 61.79/80 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.65-8.75 percent against Tuesday close of 8.70/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26976.60 NSE 92405.50 ============= TOTAL 119382.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA