STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading up 0.57 percent and the broader NSE index 0.52 percent higher, first day of new derivatives contract and continued buying of stocks by foreign funds buoy sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 1 basis point up at 8.90 percent ahead of a debt sale of 150 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) of bonds later in the day, including 70 billion rupees of the benchmark paper, in what will be the last major supply for the year. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee opened below the 62 mark, but soon fell to trade at 62.12/13 versus its previous close of 62.16/17 on month-end dollar demand from oil importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.44 percent, while the one-year rate rises 1 basis point to 8.50 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent as against its previous close of 8.65/8.75. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)