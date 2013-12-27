STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.65 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 0.63 percent, tracking gains in Asian peers and as
continued buying by foreign funds buoys sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.92
percent ahead of a debt sale of 150 billion rupees ($2.42
billion) later in the day, including 70 billion rupees of the
benchmark paper, in what will be the last major supply for the
year.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee stronger at 61.91/92 versus its previous
close of 62.16/17, tracking gains in domestic shares and other
Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.43 percent,
while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.48 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent against Thursday
close of 8.65/8.75 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)