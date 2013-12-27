STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.65 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.63 percent, tracking gains in Asian peers and as continued buying by foreign funds buoys sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.92 percent ahead of a debt sale of 150 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) later in the day, including 70 billion rupees of the benchmark paper, in what will be the last major supply for the year. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 61.91/92 versus its previous close of 62.16/17, tracking gains in domestic shares and other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent against Thursday close of 8.65/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)