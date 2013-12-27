STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index gained 0.56 percent each, as technology stocks such as Infosys extended a rally this year after data continued to signal a sturdier U.S. economy. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 7 basis points at 8.96 percent on continued concerns about potential rate hikes should inflation remain high and about cash tightness should the government cut spending to meet its fiscal deficit target. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee closed stronger at 61.85/86 versus its previous close of 62.16/17, on continued foreign fund inflows into domestic shares, but month-end dollar demand from oil companies limited further gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 2 bps at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed at 8.70/8.75 percent against Thursday close of 8.65/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)