STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading down 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index lower at 0.27 percent, giving up early gains on profit-taking with low volumes. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 3 basis points at 8.93 percent on bargain buying. Traders will monitor the central bank's monetary policy framework review for future clues of monetary policy decision. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee trading weaker at 61.96/97 versus its previous close of 61.85/86, tracking strength in dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent against Friday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)