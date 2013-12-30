STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index trading down 0.15 percent and the
broader NSE index lower at 0.27 percent, giving up early gains
on profit-taking with low volumes.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 3 basis points
at 8.93 percent on bargain buying. Traders will monitor the
central bank's monetary policy framework review for future clues
of monetary policy decision.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trading weaker at 61.96/97 versus its
previous close of 61.85/86, tracking strength in dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.45 percent,
while the one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.49 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent against Friday's
close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)