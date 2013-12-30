STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.27 percent, lead by fall in IT stocks on profit-booking. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.94 percent on bargain-buying. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 62.12/13 versus its previous close of 61.85/86, as a large state-run bank has been on the USD buy side, likely on behalf of oil refiners. Fall in local stocks also weighs. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent against Friday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)