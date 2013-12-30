STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.27 percent, lead by fall in IT stocks on
profit-booking.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.94
percent on bargain-buying.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee weaker at 62.12/13 versus its previous
close of 61.85/86, as a large state-run bank has been on the USD
buy side, likely on behalf of oil refiners. Fall in local stocks
also weighs.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.45 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.49 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent against Friday's
close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)