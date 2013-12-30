STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index closed lower at 0.36 percent, as investors booked profits in IT stocks and cement stocks declined on concern about subdued construction activity. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 10 basis points at 8.86 percent on bargain-buying and on hopes the central bank would conduct open market bond purchases prompted some buying. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended weaker at 61.91/92 versus its previous close of 61.85/86, on dollar demand by a state-run bank, likely on behalf of oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 basis point at 8.44 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)