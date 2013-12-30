STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.24 percent and the
broader NSE index closed lower at 0.36 percent, as investors
booked profits in IT stocks and cement stocks declined on
concern about subdued construction activity.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 10 basis points
at 8.86 percent on bargain-buying and on hopes the central bank
would conduct open market bond purchases prompted some buying.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended weaker at 61.91/92 versus its
previous close of 61.85/86, on dollar demand by a state-run
bank, likely on behalf of oil refiners.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 basis point
at 8.44 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.49
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate closed unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)