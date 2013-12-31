STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index 0.23 percent higher, tracking gains of Asian peers. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.83 percent as investors find current valuations attractive to invest ahead of year-end. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 61.87/88 versus its previous close of 61.91/92, on the back of gains in euro. Strength in local stocks also helps. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate lower 3 basis points at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 as against its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)