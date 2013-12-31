STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.09 percent and the broader NSE index 0.15 percent higher, as blue chips gain on buying by foreign investors. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.81 percent on value-buying at quarter-end, but a further sharp fall in yields unlikely, dealers say. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 61.81/82 versus its previous close of 61.91/92, tracking gains in local stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate 3 basis points lower at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)