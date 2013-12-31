STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.13 percent at 21,170.68 and the broader NSE index closed 0.21 percent higher at 6,304, sending the BSE index to a 8.9 percent yearly gain and a record high this year, as foreign investor flows offset widespread concerns about a domestic economy suffering from low growth but high inflation. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 8.82 percent on value-buying at quarter-end. The 10-year yield rose 81 basis points on year, to post worst year for bonds since 2009. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends stronger at 61.80/81 versus its previous close of 61.91/92. On the year, however, the rupee posted an 11 percent fall, ending a tough year marked by a descent to a record low and suffering from continued concerns about its outlook next year. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 3 bps at 8.41 percent, while the one-year rate fell 4 bps to 8.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.80/8.85 percent versus its close of 8.70/8.75 percent on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)