STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent higher, with auto stocks gaining on December sales. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at 8.83 percent on profit-taking after yields had dropped 14 bps in the last two trading sessions. The 10-year yield rose 81 basis points in 2013, to post the worst year for bonds since 2009. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 61.92/94 versus its previous close of 61.80/81 in range-bound trade as most global markets remain shut for new year holidays. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 2 bps higher at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp up at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate marginally lower at 8.30/8.40 percent versus its close of 8.80/8.85 percent on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)