STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.04 percent lower, in a range bound session, the first trading day of 2014, as software stocks including Tata Consultancy Services fell on profit-taking. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 2 basis points higher at 8.84 percent, on the first day of 2014, as investors booked profits after the recent rally in debt prices, but upcoming inflation data due around mid-January will be the next key trigger for the market. The 10-year yield rose 81 basis points in 2013, to post the worst year for bonds since 2009. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 61.90/91 versus its previous close of 61.80/81, the first trading session of 2014, with traders focused on key macroeconomic data ahead of the central bank's rate meeting later this month. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp down at 8.44 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate marginally lower at 7.70/7.80 percent versus its close of 8.80/8.85 percent on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)