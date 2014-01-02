STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading up 0.76 percent and the broader NSE index higher at 0.71 percent, on the back of rate-sensitive stocks on hopes December inflation reading scheduled to be released later this month will be within RBI's comfort zone thereby at least extending the pause in rate hike cycle. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.82 percent as foreign banks buy for new year allocations, dealers say. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading stronger at 61.79/80 versus its previous close of 61.90/91, in a range bound trade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps down at 8.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 7.70/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)