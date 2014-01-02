STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.47 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.43 percent, led by rate-sensitive stocks on hopes December inflation reading scheduled to be released later this month will be within the central bank's comfort zone, thereby at least extending the pause in the rate hike cycle. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.81 percent on expectations of a lower inflation print while an improvement in the rupee liquidity conditions also aids sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.00/01 versus its previous close of 61.90/91 as a large petrochemical company bought dollars, dealers say. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate 3.5 bps lower at 8.4150 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent versus its previous close of 7.70/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)