(In Jan. 2 item, corrects 5-yr swap closing figure to 8.42 pct
from 8.40 pct)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.19 percent and the
broader NSE index fell to 1.28 percent, as profit-taking hit
blue chips such as ICICI Bank for a second consecutive day, in a
weak start to 2014.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat 8.84 percent, as
a fall in the rupee and domestic shares offset improved cash
conditions in the country's banking system on the back of
month-end government spending.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee closed weaker at 62.26/27 versus its previous
close of 61.90/91, hurt by the biggest falls in stocks in six
weeks and dollar demand from a large corporate.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended unchanged at 8.42
percent, while the one-year rate closed 1 basis point lower at
8.43 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 6.75/6.80 percent versus its
previous close of 7.70/7.80 percent.
