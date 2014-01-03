(In Jan. 2 item, corrects 5-yr swap closing figure to 8.42 pct from 8.40 pct) STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.19 percent and the broader NSE index fell to 1.28 percent, as profit-taking hit blue chips such as ICICI Bank for a second consecutive day, in a weak start to 2014. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat 8.84 percent, as a fall in the rupee and domestic shares offset improved cash conditions in the country's banking system on the back of month-end government spending. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed weaker at 62.26/27 versus its previous close of 61.90/91, hurt by the biggest falls in stocks in six weeks and dollar demand from a large corporate. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended unchanged at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate closed 1 basis point lower at 8.43 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 6.75/6.80 percent versus its previous close of 7.70/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)