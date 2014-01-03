STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index trading down 0.41 percent and the
broader NSE index eases 0.43 percent, tracking weak global
shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.84 percent, as
investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the 150 billion rupee
debt sale later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee trading weaker at 62.34/35 versus its previous
close of 62.26/27, on global dollar strength. However, dealers
site selling of dollars at 62.40 level, limiting the fall.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
8.40 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.44
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its
previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)