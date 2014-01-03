STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading down 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index eases 0.43 percent, tracking weak global shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.84 percent, as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the 150 billion rupee debt sale later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading weaker at 62.34/35 versus its previous close of 62.26/27, on global dollar strength. However, dealers site selling of dollars at 62.40 level, limiting the fall. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.44 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)