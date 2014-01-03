STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index trading down 0.52 percent and the
broader NSE index eases 0.54 percent, as blue chips fall on weak
European and other global shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points 8.86
percent, tracking weakness in the rupee which hit a one-month
low on the back of a globally strong dollar.
RUPEE
The rupee fell to 1-month low at 62.53 to a dollar, still
trading weaker at 62.43/44 versus its previous close of
62.26/27, as the dollar strengthened against emerging Asian
currencies and as a bout of risk aversion hit local stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.41
percent, while the one-year rate fell 1 basis point at 8.42
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate higher at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its
previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)