STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading down 0.52 percent and the broader NSE index eases 0.54 percent, as blue chips fall on weak European and other global shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points 8.86 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee which hit a one-month low on the back of a globally strong dollar. RUPEE -------------- The rupee fell to 1-month low at 62.53 to a dollar, still trading weaker at 62.43/44 versus its previous close of 62.26/27, as the dollar strengthened against emerging Asian currencies and as a bout of risk aversion hit local stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.41 percent, while the one-year rate fell 1 basis point at 8.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)