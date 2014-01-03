STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.18 percent lower and the
broader NSE index down 0.16 percent, as profit-taking hit blue
chips such as Reliance Industries for a third consecutive day,
extending the weak start to 2014. Caution also setting in ahead
of corporate earnings starting with Infosys results on Jan. 10.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point
at 8.83 percent, retreating from session highs after results at
a 150 billion rupee ($2.41 billion) debt sale came in better
than expected, although a cautious tone prevailed ahead of key
inflation reports later this month.
RUPEE
The rupee ended with gains at 62.16/17 versus its previous
close of 62.26/27, rebounding from a one-month low hit earlier
in the session, after the central bank was suspected of having
intervened to prevent a bout of risk aversion hitting Asian
currencies from also enveloping India.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 2 bps at 8.40
percent, while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.42 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ended higher at 7.65/7.70 percent versus
its previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)