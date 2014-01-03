STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended 0.18 percent lower and the broader NSE index down 0.16 percent, as profit-taking hit blue chips such as Reliance Industries for a third consecutive day, extending the weak start to 2014. Caution also setting in ahead of corporate earnings starting with Infosys results on Jan. 10. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.83 percent, retreating from session highs after results at a 150 billion rupee ($2.41 billion) debt sale came in better than expected, although a cautious tone prevailed ahead of key inflation reports later this month. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended with gains at 62.16/17 versus its previous close of 62.26/27, rebounding from a one-month low hit earlier in the session, after the central bank was suspected of having intervened to prevent a bout of risk aversion hitting Asian currencies from also enveloping India. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 2 bps at 8.40 percent, while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended higher at 7.65/7.70 percent versus its previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)