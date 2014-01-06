STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.27 percent and the broader NSE index lower at 0.29 percent, as rate-sensitive stocks particularly banks decline. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.81 percent, as strong auction bidding on Friday provides some support. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading weaker at 62.45/46 versus its Friday's close of 62.16/17, tracking the dollar's broad gains versus major currencies and other Asian units. Weakness in domestic shares also weighs. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 8.39 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp to 8.41 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its Friday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)