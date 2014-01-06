STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index lower at 0.45 percent, led by a fall in banking stocks as rate-sensitives decline. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.81 percent, rubbing off from good demand at Friday's auction, say dealers. RUPEE -------------- The rupee off its session low of 62.4650, as exporters sell the greenback at higher levels. The rupee is still trading weak at 62.32/33 versus Friday's close of 62.16/17. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate is down 2 bps at 8.38 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1.5 bps to 8.4050 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.85/7.90 percent versus its Friday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)