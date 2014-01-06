STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.31 percent and the broader NSE index closed lower at 0.32 percent, declining in each of the four trading sessions of the year as caution prevailed ahead of financial results and key inflation data. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.78 percent, as traders bet easing inflation, led by an expected fall in vegetable prices, would avert a potential hike in interest rates by the central bank later this month. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed weaker at 62.31/32 versus Friday's close of 62.16/17, tracking weakness in domestic stocks. However, exporters selling dollars capped losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at a more than two-week low of 8.35 percent, down 5 bps on day. The one-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 8.39 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.75/8.80 percent versus its Friday's close of 7.65/7.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)