STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.59 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.60 percent, extending their retreat in 2014
for a fifth straight day. Blue chip shares fall after overseas
investors sold 3.96 billion rupees ($63.52 million) worth of
index futures on Monday, adding to Friday's selling of 6.08
billion rupees, exchange data shows.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.79
percent, largely expected to be ranged after hitting a more than
two-week high in early trades, tracking a fall in U.S. Treasury
yields.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weaker at 62.38/39 versus its previous close of
62.31/32, tracking weakness in domestic stocks and strength in
the dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at a more than
two-week low of 8.35 percent. The one-year rate 1 bp lower at
8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate lower at 7.95/8.00 percent versus its
previous close of 8.75/8.80 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)