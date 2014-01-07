STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.59 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.60 percent, extending their retreat in 2014 for a fifth straight day. Blue chip shares fall after overseas investors sold 3.96 billion rupees ($63.52 million) worth of index futures on Monday, adding to Friday's selling of 6.08 billion rupees, exchange data shows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.79 percent, largely expected to be ranged after hitting a more than two-week high in early trades, tracking a fall in U.S. Treasury yields. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.38/39 versus its previous close of 62.31/32, tracking weakness in domestic stocks and strength in the dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at a more than two-week low of 8.35 percent. The one-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.38 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 7.95/8.00 percent versus its previous close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)