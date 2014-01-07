STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.51 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.53 percent, as IT stocks fall ahead of Infosys earnings on Jan. 10 and other blue chip shares decline after overseas investors sold 3.96 billion rupees ($63.52 million) worth of index futures on Monday, adding to Friday's selling of 6.08 billion rupees, exchange data shows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis point at 8.76 percent, on expectations that the central banks will hold rates on Jan 28 monetary policy meet. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.40/41 versus its previous close of 62.31/32, tracking weakness in domestic stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at a more than two-week low of 8.35 percent. The one-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.38 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)