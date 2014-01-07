STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.51 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.53 percent, as IT stocks fall ahead of Infosys
earnings on Jan. 10 and other blue chip shares decline after
overseas investors sold 3.96 billion rupees ($63.52 million)
worth of index futures on Monday, adding to Friday's selling of
6.08 billion rupees, exchange data shows.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis point at 8.76
percent, on expectations that the central banks will hold rates
on Jan 28 monetary policy meet.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weaker at 62.40/41 versus its previous close of
62.31/32, tracking weakness in domestic stocks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at a more than
two-week low of 8.35 percent. The one-year rate 1 bp lower at
8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its
previous close of 8.75/8.80 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)