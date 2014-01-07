STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.45 percent marking its weakest start since a 4 percent fall over the first five sessions of 2011. While the broader NSE index closed lower 0.47 percent, as IT stocks fall including Infosys Ltd decline on caution ahead of Infosys earnings on Jan. 10. Concerns that FII's are selling also weighs. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 8.79 percent, wiping off some gains in the previous session as optimism about falling inflation was offset by lingering concerns about whether the country can meet its fiscal deficit target. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed little changed at 62.30/31 versus its previous close of 62.31/32, tracking weakness in domestic stocks and offsetting the positive impact from continued foreign fund inflows into bonds. However, inflation data next week will be watched for further cues. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 1 bp higher at 8.36 percent. The one-year rate ended 3 bps higher at 8.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.70/8.80 percent versus its previous close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)