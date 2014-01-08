STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.20 percent, led by exporters like TCS and Sun Pharma while gains in other Asian stocks also help. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.78 percent, aided by gains in the rupee. However, caution remains ahead of the key inflation data next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is stronger at 62.22/23 versus its previous close of 62.30/31, tracking gains in Asian stocks and currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent versus its previous close of 8.70/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)