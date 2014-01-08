STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index 0.23 percent higher, on the back of gains in export-driven IT and pharmaceutical stocks. However, caution remains on foreign fund outflows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.79 percent, giving up early gains on profit-taking as dealers speculate on the timing of the RBI announcing the possible 500 billion rupee debt switch. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is stronger at 62.16/17 versus its previous close of 62.30/31, tracking gains in domestic share market, while dollar selling also seen from some custodian banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent versus its previous close of 8.70/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)