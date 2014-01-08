STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index closes 0.2 percent higher, marking their first daily gains in 2014 as export-driven stocks like TCS rose ahead of quarterly results, while miner Coal India gained on its interim dividend plan. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 8.80 percent, as markets are expected to be stuck in a range ahead of key events, including a debt auction on Friday and inflation data next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends stronger at 62.07/08 versus its previous close of 62.30/31, tracking gains in domestic stocks, although broader sentiment remains cautious ahead of key inflation data next week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends 1 bp lower at 8.35 percent. The 1-year rate also fell 1 bp to 8.41 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed unchanged at 8.70/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)