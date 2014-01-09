STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index 0.25 percent lower, ahead of third-quarter earnings, starting with Infosys Ltd on Friday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.82 percent, ahead of Friday's weekly debt sale of 150 billion rupees and on a fall in U.S. Treasuries. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading weaker at 62.19/20 versus its previous close of 62.07/08, tracking broad gains in dollar versus major currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.36 percent. The one-year rate also raises 1 bp to 8.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.60/8.65 percent compared with its previous close of 8.70/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)