STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.23 percent ahead of third-quarter earnings, starting with Infosys Ltd on Friday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.76 percent after central bank deputy governor H.R. Khan said a planned 500 billion rupee ($8.04 billion) debt switch programme may not take place during the current fiscal year ending in March. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 62.02/03 versus its previous close of 62.07/08 on the back of custodian inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate lower 1 bp at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.45/8.50 percent compared with its previous close of 8.70/8.80 percent.