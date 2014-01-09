STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends down 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index closes 0.1 percent lower, as blue-chip stocks fell on caution ahead of third-quarter earnings season starting tomorrow and inflation data due next week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point at 8.79 percent, as investors were assuaged by comments from a central bank deputy governor that a proposed debt switch may happen only in the next fiscal year. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends unchanged at 62.02/03 from its previous close, as dollar sales by foreign investors looking to invest in debt were offset by a choppy domestic stock market which recorded its sixth decline in seven sessions. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends 3 bps lower at 8.32 percent. The 1-year rate closes unchanged at 8.41 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends lower at 8.30/8.40 percent as against its previous close of 8.70/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)