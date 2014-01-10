STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.22 percent and the broader
NSE index closes 0.05 percent higher, as software services
exporters rose after Infosys Ltd's quarterly earnings beat
market expectations. However, broader gains were wiped off after
banking stocks fell on caution ahead of inflation data next
week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 3 basis points at
8.76 percent, buoyed by the central bank's liquidity support and
the country's sale of 150 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) worth
of debt at better-than-expected cutoffs at a weekly auction,
signalling strong demand.
RUPEE
The rupee ends stronger at 61.89/90 versus its previous
close of 62.07/08, on bets that data will show an improving
economy and faltering inflation, boosting confidence in the
country's outlook.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends 1 bp lower at 8.31
percent. The 1-year rate closes down 4 bps at 8.37 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ends lower at 7.95/8.00 percent against
the previous close of 8.30/8.40 percent.
