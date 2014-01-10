STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index closes 0.05 percent higher, as software services exporters rose after Infosys Ltd's quarterly earnings beat market expectations. However, broader gains were wiped off after banking stocks fell on caution ahead of inflation data next week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 3 basis points at 8.76 percent, buoyed by the central bank's liquidity support and the country's sale of 150 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) worth of debt at better-than-expected cutoffs at a weekly auction, signalling strong demand. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends stronger at 61.89/90 versus its previous close of 62.07/08, on bets that data will show an improving economy and faltering inflation, boosting confidence in the country's outlook. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends 1 bp lower at 8.31 percent. The 1-year rate closes down 4 bps at 8.37 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends lower at 7.95/8.00 percent against the previous close of 8.30/8.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)