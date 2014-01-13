STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index closed up 1.81 percent and the broader NSE index was higher 1.64 percent, posting their biggest daily gains this year on expectations the central bank will hold interest rates at current levels and the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its monetary policy loose for longer. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5 basis points lower at 8.71 percent, as an unexpected contraction in factory output led to hopes the central bank would keep rates on hold, while weak U.S. nonfarm payrolls data fuelled hopes of continued monetary stimulus. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rose to its highest level in over a month, ending at 61.55/56 per dollar, stronger from the Friday close of 61.89/90, boosted by hefty gains in domestic shares and easing worries about Fed stimulus reduction. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 6 bps lower at 8.25 percent, while the one-year rate was down 4 bps at 8.33 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.70/8.80 percent, compared with 7.95/8.00 percent on Friday as demand is higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)