STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index closed up 1.81 percent and the
broader NSE index was higher 1.64 percent, posting their biggest
daily gains this year on expectations the central bank will hold
interest rates at current levels and the U.S. Federal Reserve
will keep its monetary policy loose for longer.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5 basis points lower
at 8.71 percent, as an unexpected contraction in factory output
led to hopes the central bank would keep rates on hold, while
weak U.S. nonfarm payrolls data fuelled hopes of continued
monetary stimulus.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee rose to its highest level in over a month, ending
at 61.55/56 per dollar, stronger from the Friday close of
61.89/90, boosted by hefty gains in domestic shares and easing
worries about Fed stimulus reduction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 6 bps lower at 8.25
percent, while the one-year rate was down 4 bps at 8.33 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.70/8.80 percent, compared with
7.95/8.00 percent on Friday as demand is higher at the start of
a new reporting fortnight.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)