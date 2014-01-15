STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.57 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.56 percent, tracking gains in Asian peers after the World Bank upgraded its outlook for the global economy. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.67 percent, after the central bank deferred a weekly debt sale and as easing retail inflation led to hopes that the central bank would keep interest rates on hold at its policy review later this month. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading weaker at 61.59/60 per dollar versus its Monday's close of 61.55/56, on strong dollar. However, WPI data due at around 0630 GMT and shares will be watched for further cues. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate 4 bps lower at 8.21 percent, while the one-year rate was down 2 bps at 8.31 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate little changed at 8.70/8.75 versus its Monday's close of 8.70/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)