STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.76 percent and the broader NSE index 0.80 percent higher, after earlier climbing more than 1 percent on better-than-expected WPI data though profit-taking capped the gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 10 basis points at 8.61 percent, its lowest in more than 2-1/2 months, as headline inflation eases, raising expectations the central bank will keep interest rates on hold in its policy review on Jan 28. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading strong at 61.46/47 per dollar versus its Monday close of 61.55/56, tracking gains in domestic stocks and lower WPI data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate 9 basis points (bps) lower at 8.16 percent, while the one-year rate was down 5 bps at 8.28 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate little changed at 8.75/8.80 versus its Monday close of 8.70/8.80 percent.