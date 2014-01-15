STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends up 1.22 percent and the broader NSE index 1.27 percent higher, marking their highest close in five weeks, as rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank rose after data showing sharply easing inflation reinforced expectations the central bank will hold interest rates. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 7 basis points at 8.64 percent, as headline inflation eases, raising expectations that the RBI will hold interest rates at its policy review on Jan 28. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends little changed at 61.54/55 per dollar versus its Monday close of 61.55/56, as oil firms buy dollars finding current levels attractive. It rose earlier to as much as 61.42/43 per dollar after better-than-expected headline inflation data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends 10 basis points (bps) lower at 8.15 percent, while the one-year rate was down 6 bps at 8.27 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends lower at 8.55/8.60 versus the Monday close of 8.70/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)