STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index lower at 0.20 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.09 percent, as stocks are consolidating previous session's gains. Telecom stocks lead the fall. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.60 percent, as RBI says to provide 100 billion rupees via a 28-day term repo auction on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading marginally weaker at 61.56/57 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.54/55, tracking weakness in stocks. However, debt-related dollar inflows and positive comments from Moody's will likely limit the falls. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate gains 1.5 basis points (bps) to 8.1650 percent, while the one-year rate is also up 1.5 basis points at 8.2850 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80, higher than Monday's close of 8.55/8.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)