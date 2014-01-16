STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends lower at 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.03 percent, on consolidation after four sessions of net gain and as mobile carriers such as Idea Cellular slumped on possible high bidding prices at a spectrum auction next month with eight companies applying. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 2 basis points at 8.62 percent after falling to 8.59 percent earlier, on comments from a finance ministry official that the current fiscal year borrowing may be curtailed, raising hopes of a lower deficit. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends little changed at 61.5350/5450 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.54/55, as dollar demand from importers was adequately met by dollar selling by foreign banks, likely on behalf of clients looking to invest in the domestic debt market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 1 bp up at 8.16 percent. The 1-year rate was 3 bps higher at 8.30 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 8.75/8.80, higher than the previous close of 8.55/8.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)