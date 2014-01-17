STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading 0.25 percent lower and the broader NSE index down 0.14 percent, with shares of software exporter Tata Consultancy Services falling after the company's December-quarter profit adjusted for other income was seen lagging expectations. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.58 percent, extending gains for a sixth-session on the absence of a debt sale till the RBI meet and hopes of no further rate hike. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthens to 61.42/43 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.5350/5450, tracking losses in the dollar versus other regional currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate 2 basis points (bps) down at 8.14 percent. The 1-year rate falls 2 bps to 8.28 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)