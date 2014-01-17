STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index lower 0.65 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.57 percent, led by declines in IT stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.60 percent, in the absence of a debt sale till the RBI meet and on hopes of no further rate hike. However, dealers await results of the 100 billion rupee 28-day term repo auction for further clues. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthens to 61.36/37 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.5350/5450, on foreign bank selling the greenback likely on behalf of clients looking to invest in the debt market, traders say. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.15 percent, while the 1-year rate lower 1 bp at 8.29 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.60/8.65 percent against the previous close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)