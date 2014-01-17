STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends lower at 0.95 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.91 percent, after Tata Consultancy Services slumped as its quarterly profit adjusted for other income lagged expectations, sparking some profit-taking in recently outperforming software services exporters. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis points at 8.63 percent, snapping a five-session losing streak, after a report that a proposed debt switch may happen as early as next week, brought fears of additional supply. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends marginally down at 61.54/55 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.5350/5450, giving up all gains on Friday as shares slumped, after the currency earlier hit its highest level in more than five weeks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends 3 bps higher at 8.19 percent. The 1-year rate closes up 1 bp at 8.31 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends little changed at 8.75/8.85 percent against the previous close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)