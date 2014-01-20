STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index lower at 0.02 percent and the broader NSE index trading flat, as Reliance Industries Ltd shares falls after the company's December quarter profit when adjusted for other income were seen lagging expectations, dealers say. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.57 percent, on the back of the central bank's scheduled debt purchase on Wednesday and in the absence of a bond auction this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee falls at 61.62/63 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.54/55, on global dollar strength. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate 5 bps lower at 8.14 percent. The 1-year rate down 4 bps at 8.27 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent as against Monday's close of 8.75/8.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)