STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index higher at 0.36 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.35 percent, with gains led by IT stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 7 basis points at 8.56 percent, on the back of the central bank's scheduled debt purchase on Wednesday. However, dealers expect the fall in yields to be capped by a proposed debt switch. RUPEE -------------- The rupee falls to 61.60/61 per dollar versus previous close of 61.54/55, trading in a tight range as U.S. markets are shut for a holiday. However, near-end USD/INR forward premiums ease on the central bank's move to inject cash via OMOs. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate 6 bps lower at 8.13 percent. The 1-year rate down 5 bps at 8.26 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.75/8.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)