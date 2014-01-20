STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.67 percent and the broader NSE index closes higher 0.68 percent, as software services exporters gain after Wipro posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 11 basis points at 8.52 percent, the lowest in over three months, after the central bank stepped in to provide additional cash to the market through an open market purchase of debt and an additional term repo auction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends weaker at 61.62/63 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.54/55, hurt by broad gains globally in the dollar, but strong foreign fund inflows into domestic bonds prevented broader losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends down 10 bps at 8.09 percent. The 1-year rate closes 12 bps lower at 8.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.55/8.65 percent, against Friday's close of 8.75/8.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)