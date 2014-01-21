STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading higher 0.33 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.31 percent, with banking stocks leading the gains ahead of the central bank's policy review on Jan. 28, where it is widely expected to hold key interest rates. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.50 percent, on a report quoting an unnamed finance ministry official as saying that the government's fiscal year borrowing may be less than earlier budgeted if fiscal deficit is kept in check. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 61.47/48 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.62/63, as foreign banks offer dollars on strong inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 4 bps at 8.05 percent. The 1-year rate 5 bps lower at 8.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.25/8.30 percent against previous close of 8.55/8.65 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)