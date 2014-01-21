STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading higher 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.12 percent, with banking stocks leading the gains ahead of the central bank's policy review on Jan. 28. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.52 percent on profit-taking, as expectations for continued open market operations grow. RUPEE -------------- The rupee off its day's high, but still stronger at 61.58/59 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.62/63, as foreign banks sell dollars to a large state-run bank. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.08 percent. The 1-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 7.90/7.95 percent against previous close of 8.55/8.65 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)