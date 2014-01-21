STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends higher 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index closes up 0.16 percent, as rate-sensitive stocks such as Tata Motors and ICICI Bank extended recent gains amid rising expectations that the central bank will keep monetary policy unchanged next week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian bonds end lower on profit-taking after hitting a three-month high in early trade, but hopes the central bank will continue to conduct open market operations to provide adequate liquidity supported sentiment. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 3 basis points at 8.55 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends weaker at 61.88/89 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.62/63, on sustained dollar demand from a large state-run bank, which dealers speculated was likely to meet the government's defence purchase needs. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends 2 basis points higher at 8.11 percent. The 1-year rate closes down 1 bp at 8.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.15/8.25 percent against the previous close of 8.55/8.65 percent. The overnight cash rates fell to their two-week low at 7.75/7.80 percent earlier in the day on hopes of improving liquidity in the banking system. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)