BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.17 pct cut-off at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index lower at 0.1 percent, as banking stocks fall after a central bank report released late on Tuesday recommended consumer price inflation as the main inflation gauge and suggested lowering it to 8 percent within 12 months with an eventual target of 4 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 7 basis points to 8.62 percent, after a central bank panel suggested targeting consumer price inflation, which if accepted, may result in interest rates staying higher for long. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 61.93/99 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.88/89, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 9 basis points at 8.20 percent. The 1-year rate 14 bps higher at 8.32 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.05/8.10 percent against the previous close of 8.15/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
